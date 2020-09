Jefrie Sahagun🇵🇭 RT @guardiannews: Manny Pacquiao confirms fight with Conor McGregor next year https://t.co/sV8rGTfNBz 31 seconds ago

Kwame Harvey Bramo RT @BBCNews: Manny Pacquiao: Conor McGregor talks have begun, says assistant https://t.co/IZ50ssqeWf 32 seconds ago

Ricky D Nugroho RT @BleacherReport: Conor McGregor is in "serious talks" to fight Manny Pacquiao, per @arielhelwani The match would take place in late Dec… 51 seconds ago

sean RT @BTSportBoxing: Conor McGregor dropped the news late last night, now Manny Pacquiao has confirmed it. Money earned from the fight will… 2 minutes ago

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Manny Pacquiao: Conor McGregor talks have begun, says assistant https://t.co/72F22iVkir 6 minutes ago

Mike Nual ツ RT @Maclifeofficial: Conor McGregor talks Pacquiao bout and career frustrations: "I’d rather fight MMA anyway, not sure why I’ve been held… 11 minutes ago

Nickenhagen RT @ESPNRingside: Manny Pacquiao intends to fight Conor McGregor for a good cause 🇵🇭 https://t.co/Prkjy4djvC 12 minutes ago