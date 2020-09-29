|
One year after shocking upset, Tampa Bay Lightning capture Stanley Cup with Game 6 win against Stars
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win their first Stanley Cup championship since 2004.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Stanley Cup Finals National Hockey League championship series
Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01Published
Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:45Published
Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57Published
Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie BennTampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Lightning National Hockey League team in Tampa, Florida
Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup in NHL bubble
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 04:26Published
Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas Stars
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34Published
Corey Perry scores twice, Joe Pavelski sets record as Stars stay alive against LightningThe Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 as Joe Pavelski sets record for most playoff goals by U.S.-born player.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas
Game 6: Lightning beat Dallas Stars to capture Stanley Cup
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this