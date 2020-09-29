Global  
 

One year after shocking upset, Tampa Bay Lightning capture Stanley Cup with Game 6 win against Stars

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win their first Stanley Cup championship since 2004.
 The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup on September 28, and the team's fans took the streets in Tampa to celebrate the championship.

The Tampa Bay Lightning can close out the Stanley Cup Finals with a win tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn

 Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Lightning believe playing the same way as Game 5 will be enough to finish this off and celebrate. Story: https://bit.ly/337AmRB

Corey Perry scores twice, Joe Pavelski sets record as Stars stay alive against Lightning

 The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 as Joe Pavelski sets record for most playoff goals by U.S.-born player.
Gary Bettman presents the Stanley Cup to Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 09/28/2020

Lightning latest to learn that Stars' defence can be downright offensive

 The Tampa Bay Lightning are the latest team in the NHL playoffs to discover how much the Dallas Stars' defence can be, well, downright offensive.
Stanley Cup Final: Steven Stamkos scores, then leaves as Lightning beat Stars in Game 3

 Even though he only skated five shifts for 2:47, the Lightning captain making his 2020 playoff debut 211 days after he last played in an NHL game gave the...
The Lightning have short-circuited the Stars' top line

 While Tampa's stars are delivering big production in the Stanley Cup Final, the Stars' top-line trio are not. Here's why, and how they can turn the tide.
