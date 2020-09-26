|
Time, TV, streaming info on Tampa Bay Lightning's potential Stanley Cup clincher vs. Dallas Stars in Game 5
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Lightning, holding a 3-1 series lead against the Dallas Stars, are in position to capture their first Stanley Cup since 2004
