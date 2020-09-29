Serena Williams advances to second round in French Open 2020
Tuesday, 29 September 2020
47 minutes ago) Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open 2020 tournament and she will next face Tsvetana Pironkova in a rematch of their quarterfinal at the US Open.
