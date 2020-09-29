Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Tuesday

Gop_2020 How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate brawl on Tuesday https://t.co/wXQqQqQ44A #2020election #biden #debates 3 hours ago BERNARD BUJOLD HOW TO PREPARE FOR A DEBATE President Donald J. Trump and the aspiring Joe Biden are preparing for their debate eac… https://t.co/5m13ZAm04b 3 hours ago Indira Singh How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate https://t.co/5rBF6EAAII via @CBSPolitics 5 hours ago Tom RT @CBSNews: How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate https://t.co/AHDgKgQdCd 9 hours ago AnnM🇺🇸 Pelosi preparing for House to decide presidency if neither Trump or Biden win electoral college: report | TheHill.… https://t.co/U1wft6cucu 10 hours ago Lori Campbell 🌊 @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer as our leaders I hope your preparing all states delegations who pick their electoral co… https://t.co/gDkzidwmiO 13 hours ago jschulz @TonyPaul1984 I see the Trump cultists are already preparing their excuses for when Biden clowns him tomorrow night… https://t.co/8zVdFXouBJ 14 hours ago Lyngvie 🆘💙🇺🇸 #WearAMask #HighRiskCovid19 Report on Trump’s Taxes Reverberates Throughout the Campaign Joe Biden and donald are preparing for their first de… https://t.co/tufYzF5w73 15 hours ago