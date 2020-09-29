Global  
 

Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate [Video]

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate. This report was produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

What Time is the Debate? Streaming, Moderators, Location and More

 The first debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes place Tuesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden: What to watch for in first presidential debate

 One is aggressive, the other amiable - but both share a similar weakness. We break down what to look for.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, September 28, 2020

 Trump reportedly avoided paying income tax for over a decade; Brain-eating parasite found in Texas water kills 6-year-old boy
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump, Biden line up attacks for heated 1st debate

 In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race..
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchups

 MLB's 60-game sprint of a regular season is complete. Now, attention turns to the expanded playoffs with eight wild-card series kicking off this week.
USATODAY.com

Baseball super fans go to extreme lengths to catch a glimpse of the game

 Major League Baseball is going into its final weekend of the regular season — one that was cut short and played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic...
CBS News

Alex Gordon will retire at end of 2020 MLB season after 14 years with Kansas City Royals

 Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball after 14 seasons in the majors, all with the Kansas City Royals.
USATODAY.com

MLB's strange 2020 season gives players to freedom to shine – and connect with fans like never before

 Without fans at MLB games this season, baseball's players have been given the ability to market themselves and have fun like before before.
USATODAY.com

Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States

Trump and Joe Biden prepare for first presidential debate in Cleveland

 President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will take the debate stage Tuesday night in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates. Former..
CBS News

Trump denies New York Times report on his taxes ahead of first presidential debate

 President Trump is on the defensive after a New York Times article revealed information about his tax records that he has spent years concealing. The Times..
CBS News

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden brace for vicious match-up in first presidential debate in Cleveland

 Analysts expect a bruising first presidential debate hinged on personal attacks as the Biden and Trump face off for the first time in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

LeBron uses star power to address voting rights

 Cleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing..
WorldNews

