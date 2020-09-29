|
Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
Donald Trump
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate
What Time is the Debate? Streaming, Moderators, Location and MoreThe first debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes place Tuesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
Trump and Biden: What to watch for in first presidential debateOne is aggressive, the other amiable - but both share a similar weakness. We break down what to look for.
CBS Evening News, September 28, 2020Trump reportedly avoided paying income tax for over a decade; Brain-eating parasite found in Texas water kills 6-year-old boy
Joe Biden
Trump, Biden line up attacks for heated 1st debateIn an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race..
Major League Baseball
MLB's expanded playoff field is set. A quick look at all 8 wild-card series matchupsMLB's 60-game sprint of a regular season is complete. Now, attention turns to the expanded playoffs with eight wild-card series kicking off this week.
Baseball super fans go to extreme lengths to catch a glimpse of the gameMajor League Baseball is going into its final weekend of the regular season — one that was cut short and played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Alex Gordon will retire at end of 2020 MLB season after 14 years with Kansas City RoyalsAlex Gordon is retiring from baseball after 14 seasons in the majors, all with the Kansas City Royals.
MLB's strange 2020 season gives players to freedom to shine – and connect with fans like never beforeWithout fans at MLB games this season, baseball's players have been given the ability to market themselves and have fun like before before.
Cleveland
Trump and Joe Biden prepare for first presidential debate in ClevelandPresident Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will take the debate stage Tuesday night in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates. Former..
Trump denies New York Times report on his taxes ahead of first presidential debatePresident Trump is on the defensive after a New York Times article revealed information about his tax records that he has spent years concealing. The Times..
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden brace for vicious match-up in first presidential debate in ClevelandAnalysts expect a bruising first presidential debate hinged on personal attacks as the Biden and Trump face off for the first time in Cleveland.
LeBron uses star power to address voting rightsCleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing..
