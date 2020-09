Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions



The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago

Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions



The opposition leader has called for a bolder response from the EU over Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to relax his grip on power. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago