|
Oil slips as demand worries offset hopes for stimulus
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
By Sonali Paul MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as demand concerns driven by COVID-19 outweighed hopes that U.S. lawmakers and the White House were nearing an agreement on a new stimulus package to revive the world's biggest economy. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 17 cents, or 0.4%, to $40.43 at 0120 GMT, while Brent crude futures also...
