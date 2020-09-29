Global  
 

Oil slips as demand worries offset hopes for stimulus

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Oil slips as demand worries offset hopes for stimulusBy Sonali Paul MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as demand concerns driven by COVID-19 outweighed hopes that U.S. lawmakers and the White House were nearing an agreement on a new stimulus package to revive the world's biggest economy. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 17 cents, or 0.4%, to $40.43 at 0120 GMT, while Brent crude futures also...
S&P 500 Closes At Record High [Video]

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Thursday, the S&P 500 extended its record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at this year's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. Business Insider reports that Powell outlined the central bank's overhauled strategy for controlling inflation and avoiding future crises. He also signaled that the Fed's monetary policy will remain accommodative as it seeks to stimulate the US economy. Jobless claims came in at 1 million for the week that ended on Saturday, in line with consensus estimates. Abbott Laboratories produced a COVID-19 test that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Oil prices traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.4%, to $42.36 per barrel.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

