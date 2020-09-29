Global  
 

Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars had great playoff runs; what awaits this offseason?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Most of the top players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars are signed long-term, but there are key decisions to make.
 Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Dallas Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning have completed their quest for the cup after beating the Dallas Stars in six games. Story: https://bit.ly/36gPCxE

Stanley Cup: Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars to be crowned NHL champions

 The Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004 with a 4-2 series win over the Dallas Stars.
BBC News
One year after shocking upset, Tampa Bay Lightning capture Stanley Cup with Game 6 win against Stars

 The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win their first Stanley Cup championship since 2004.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Stars Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas

The city of Tampa will celebrate the Stanley Cup champions with a boat parade and a fan rally this week. Story: https://bit.ly/3cHoqsV

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 09/28/2020

The Lightning believe playing the same way as Game 5 will be enough to finish this off and celebrate. Story: https://bit.ly/337AmRB

Tampa Bay beats Dallas to capture Stanley Cup in six games

 The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup champions, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday to capture the NHL's top trophy in front of empty seats,...
Lightning secure 2nd Stanley Cup in franchise history after defeating Stars

 The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup champions, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday to capture the NHL's top trophy in front of empty seats,...
