'I stand by those decisions': Former Russia special counsel Robert Mueller counters criticism by a top aide

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Robert Mueller took issue with a book by former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann who said the team should have sought to force an interview with Trump.
