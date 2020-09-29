Biden releases tax returns hours ahead of first debate with Trump

Et Tu, Brute? Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man



America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election. The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller, who testified before Congress and has made few public statements since then. But according to Business Insider, Mueller on Tuesday issued a statement refuting claims made by his former right-hand-man, Andrew Weissman.

