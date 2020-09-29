Global  
 

Biden releases tax returns hours ahead of first debate with Trump

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Biden releases tax returns hours ahead of first debate with TrumpDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill paid nearly $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019, returns released hours before the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so 01:27

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' [Video]

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone'

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

 President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..
TMZ.com

Just 6% say they're watching the debate because they're undecided, but that's larger than it sounds

 Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound..
CBS News

What voters are watching for in tonight's debate?

 The vast majority of 2020 voters already have their mind made up about who they're casting their ballot for, so why are they tuning in to the first debate..
CBS News

Et Tu, Brute? Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man [Video]

Et Tu, Brute? Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man

America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election. The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller, who testified before Congress and has made few public statements since then. But according to Business Insider, Mueller on Tuesday issued a statement refuting claims made by his former right-hand-man, Andrew Weissman.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Trump says he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes 2016 and 2017

 Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about a New York Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017...
CBS News

Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

 At the first presidential debate, President Trump tried to say Joe Biden would be "dominated" by "socialists" in the Democratic party on health care. Biden..
CBS News

Pennsylvania attorney general on election security

 Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in Democrats’ favor on a number of election-related..
CBS News

Ohio Democrats dominating absentee ballot requests, possibly creating election night angst

 A tsunami of Democrats seeking ballots through the mail in this pandemic-plagued election year is upending the very dynamics of voting in Ohio.
USATODAY.com

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate [Video]

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate

Melissa Caen offers analysis of what the two candidates should try to accomplish in the first presidential debate (9-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:35Published
Trump, Biden Ready For First Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump, Biden Ready For First Presidential Debate

CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports what's at stake for the two candidates.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:00Published
SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, Biden [Video]

SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, Biden

President Trump and Joe Biden will participate in the first of three debates Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

