Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember Watching his 2015 and 2016 debate performances is a mind-boggling experience, knowing how it turned out in the end. In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo By RYAN LIZZA 09/29/2020 04:30 AM EDT In 2016, during one of her first prep sessions for the presidential debates with Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton listened to a litany of attacks from Philippe Reines, a longtime aide...
Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man

Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man

America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election. The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller, who testified before Congress and has made few public statements since then. But according to Business Insider, Mueller on Tuesday issued a statement refuting claims made by his former right-hand-man, Andrew Weissman.

Trump says he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes 2016 and 2017

 Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about a New York Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017...
Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

 President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..
Just 6% say they're watching the debate because they're undecided, but that's larger than it sounds

 Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound..
What voters are watching for in tonight's debate?

 The vast majority of 2020 voters already have their mind made up about who they're casting their ballot for, so why are they tuning in to the first debate..
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The only debate moderator to return, Fox's Wallace preps

 NEW YORK — Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and..
WorldNews
GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

[NFA] Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Op-Ed: Trump's flaws alone won't bring skeptical Black voters out to vote for Biden

 We’ve all heard the analysis: If only Black voters had turned out in the same numbers to vote for Hillary Clinton that they did for Barack Obama, we wouldn’t..
WorldNews

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which would give the Government the power to override the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 340 votes to 256, majority 84. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Biden blasts Facebook over Trump posts, voting misinformation before presidential debate

 Joe Biden is pressuring Facebook to remove Trump posts containing voting misinformation as the two prepare to face each other in their first debate.
Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accounts

 President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is one of a number of populists around the world who rose to power in part by harnessing Facebook to get his..
WorldNews

Facebook's Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook properties

Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The..
Pennsylvania attorney general on election security

 Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in Democrats’ favor on a number of election-related..
US election: Republicans praise Trump pick for Supreme Court

 Key Republican senators praised President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, as the conservative judge privately met Senate Majority Leader..
Ohio Republicans against Trump pin hopes on debate

 A group of anti-Trump Republicans - "Operation Grant" - in Ohio is hoping a strong debate performance from Democrat Joe Biden will help win over traditional GOP..
With Friendly Visits to Republicans, Barrett Makes Her Capitol Debut

 The White House formally sent Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate, officially starting what is expected to be an uncommonly fast..
Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

 At the first presidential debate, President Trump tried to say Joe Biden would be "dominated" by "socialists" in the Democratic party on health care. Biden..
Ohio Democrats dominating absentee ballot requests, possibly creating election night angst

 A tsunami of Democrats seeking ballots through the mail in this pandemic-plagued election year is upending the very dynamics of voting in Ohio.
Fact check: Allegations that Joe Biden wore an earpiece at town hall, debate are false

 Claims that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cheated at a town hall with an earpiece — or that he would use one at a debate — are unfounded.
Pres. Trump and Biden clash on filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

Pres. Trump and Biden clash on filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

President Trump and Joe Biden clash on the debate stage over the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice.

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate

Melissa Caen offers analysis of what the two candidates should try to accomplish in the first presidential debate (9-29-2020)

Despite Trump's orders, local experts think diversity training should stay

Despite Trump's orders, local experts think diversity training should stay

President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop racial sensitivity training, calling it “divisive,” but local experts argue this type of training is more important now than ever before.

