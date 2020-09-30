Global  
 

Israel approves law to limit protest during lockdown

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Israel approves law to limit protest during lockdownJERUSALEM, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Israeli parliament passed a law on Wednesday that enables the government to limit public protest during the nationwide...
