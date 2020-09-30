Global  
 

Trump walks back comments on far-right group after refusing to condemn white supremacy

euronews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are'

Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are' 01:52

 A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but they "have to stand down" and "let law...

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists..

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and..

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the..

Trump On Defensive Over White Supremacist Group After Debate Comments

 President Trump attempted to walk back his comments about the Proud Boys, a right-wing group he declined to disavow in Tuesday night's presidential debate. Some...
‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris...
Rick Santorum said asking Trump to condemn right-wing extremists is unfair because they're his base

 The president had told the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by" after host Chris Wallace asked him to denounce white supremacy.
