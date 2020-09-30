Trump walks back comments on far-right group after refusing to condemn white supremacy

A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but they "have to stand down" and "let law...
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists..