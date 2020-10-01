Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: NBA Using New Technology To Create Virtual Fan Experience

NBA Using New Technology To Create Virtual Fan Experience 02:46

 The NBA is harnessing technology like never before to create a virtual fan experience. Sharon Chin met with a fan in Marin and discovered the 'Orlando Bubble' is a whole new ball game.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama says Trump is "working to keep people from voting"

 "Right now, from the White House on down, folks are working to keep people from voting, especially communities of color," he said.
CBS News

Spotify’s exclusive Michelle Obama podcast will be available on other platforms starting tomorrow

 Spotify

Spotify made major headlines last year when it announced an exclusive podcast deal with the Obamas’ production studio Higher Ground. Today,..
The Verge

Booker Prize Is Rescheduled to Make Way for Obama’s Memoir

 During one busy week in November, the former president’s new book is expected to come out, and top prizes from the Booker and the National Book Awards will be..
NYTimes.com

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Wednesday

 The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'

 LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News

Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

 The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

 As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News

Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs

 Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

YouTube TV is losing Fox regional sports networks

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

A number of Fox regional sports networks (RSNs) will no longer be available for YouTube TV subscribers..
The Verge
Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App [Video]

Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App

Day One Agency Scottie Pippen spoke to Business Insider about partnering with American Express and the Calm meditation app to narrate an audio history of basketball for the app. Pippen also discussed how he and the Chicago Bulls used mindfulness to excel as a team, and called the NBA bubble "pickup basketball" in an extended reflection on it. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

LaMelo Ball dismisses LaVar Ball's comments about best fit for him in NBA

 LaMelo Ball, expected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft, distanced himself Monday from his father LaVar Ball's comments about his future.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adam Silver eyes return of fans "prior to full distribution of a vaccine" [Video]

Adam Silver eyes return of fans "prior to full distribution of a vaccine"

SportsPulse: Adam Silver addressed the media at Game 1 of the NBA Finals and says that while not much has changed as far as the dangers of Covid-19, he still envisions a return of fans to arenas next..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:35Published
Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach [Video]

Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach

The NBA's Miami Heat is a top performer, and according to Business Insider, much of its success comes down to stellar management practices. Coach Eric Spoelstra focuses on tactics, not rigidity. He..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:45Published
Jim Jackson on the new challenges Heat will present Lakers in NBA Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Jim Jackson on the new challenges Heat will present Lakers in NBA Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss what obstacles the Miami Heat will present LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Lakers vs. Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Lakers vs. Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED The NBA Finals tip off tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win it all over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Despite this, Butler...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comESPNCBS Sports

NBA and NFL players allegedly targeted in social media phishing scam

 Two men were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly hacking the social media accounts of NBA and NFL players.  Both men, Ronnie Magrehbi,...
Mashable

Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat

 Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

MiNDSETSEA

Shaun Williams RT @TMZ: Mark Cuban Picks Delonte West Up At Gas Station, Family Hoping For Rehab https://t.co/rFJOn0wTsO 13 minutes ago

HeidiHiser

H E I D I H I S E R 🚀 @mcuban 👏There are a lot of stories like this. They are not NBA. We need to get all human beings off #Dallas street… https://t.co/Tx2xsNN4ke 50 minutes ago

MajicDC

Majic 102.3/92.7 Mark Cuban Picks Up Delonte West From Gas Station, Promises To Help Former NBA Player https://t.co/0FENejGwAN 2 hours ago

xroyx20000

xroyx2000 RT @Complex: Mark Cuban picked up Delonte West at a gas station and got him a hotel.  More: https://t.co/mKhu6xdjwn https://t.co/JwAkRLG… 2 hours ago

Wendy_Gervacio

Wendy RT @Complex: Mark Cuban helped reunite Delonte West with his mother – and West has since checked into a rehab facility in Florida. https://… 3 hours ago

VisionaryStatus

1stShallBLast Cuban offers help, picks up Delonte West by car https://t.co/NiREcXEBBA 4 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Mark Cuban Picks Delonte West Up At Gas Station, Ex NBA Player Enters Rehab | TMZ TV https://t.co/VMDv3acEja #Nba 5 hours ago

Marsonek34

Brandon Marsonek RT @FakeSportsCentr: Mark Cuban picked Delonte West up at a gas station in DFW and took him to a hotel. He’s also offered to help West’s f… 7 hours ago