Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
