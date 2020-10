You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin



[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published on September 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources President Trump Signs Bill to Fund Government and Avoid Federal Shutdown

TIME 6 hours ago



Pres. Trump Signs Stopgap Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown Watch VideoThe government has avoided a possible shutdown, securing thousands of jobs for the time being. Early Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a...

Newsy 32 minutes ago





Tweets about this