2020 election updates: Trump signs bill to avert shutdown, COVID-19 stimulus talks find life, Trump and Biden campaign after first debate

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Trump signed a bill early Thursday to avert a government shutdown, stimulus talks continue and Biden and Trump campaign after the first debate.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate 02:21

 President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. Gloria Tso reports.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules [Video]

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate commission wants to avoid a repeat of the chaotic clash on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Trump made 75% of the interruptions, 71 times in 90 minutes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
US supreme court pick: Trump expected to name conservative Barrett [Video]

US supreme court pick: Trump expected to name conservative Barrett

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:30Published

President attempts to clean up "stand by" comment, earlier refusal to denounce white supremacists

 President Trump on Wednesday attempted to clean up controversial comments he made Tuesday night while refusing to denounce white supremacists. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated [Video]

Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:03Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Michelle Obama reacts to Trump-Biden debate, calls on followers to take action

 Michelle Obama is sympathizing with viewers of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. She also encourages others to vote.
USATODAY.com
Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor [Video]

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor

The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected both these claims. Facebook has a policy of not fact-checking political speech or ads, although there are some exceptions.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:23Published
Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate [Video]

Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party experienced an influx of donations following Tuesday night’s debate against Donald Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Organizers Considering Changes After Chaotic First Presidential Debate [Video]

Organizers Considering Changes After Chaotic First Presidential Debate

Bofta Yimam reports a source told CBS News the Commission on Presidential Debates may allow candidates' microphones to be turned off while the other is speaking.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published
How to Deal With People Who Repeatedly Interrupt You [Video]

How to Deal With People Who Repeatedly Interrupt You

If the first presidential debate taught us anything, it’s that these days it’s difficult to have a healthy debate. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published
US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it? [Video]

US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it?

A look at the history of the United States presidential elections from 1992,from Bill Clinton ousting George Bush Snr to Donald Trump's shock victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Trump and Biden disagree about debate

 President Donald Trump says that in Tuesday night's presidential debate he exposed Democratic nominee Joe Biden's dangerous agenda. Biden said the debate...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Meet Hunter Biden, the often scandal-plagued middle child of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was a major topic at the first Trump-Biden debate

 Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's middle child, was a major topic during the first Trump-Biden debate.
Business Insider

Hannity Hails ‘Gladiator Warrior Fighter’ Trump Over Debate, Taunts ‘Cranky’ Biden: ‘Maybe It’s Past His Bedtime… Needs His Nap’

 While most of the cable news reactions to the first Trump-Biden debate were decidedly negative (to put it mildly), Fox News' *Sean Hannity* kicked off his show...
Mediaite


