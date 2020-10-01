Global  
 

Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty: reports

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is officially a mom. The rapper, 37, welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 42, on Sept. 30, according to reports.
 Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, BTS continues night three of their ‘Tonight Show’ takeover with a performance of “Black Swan” and Cardi B explains why she waited almost a year before dropping “WAP.”

