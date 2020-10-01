|
Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty: reports
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is officially a mom. The rapper, 37, welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 42, on Sept. 30, according to reports.
