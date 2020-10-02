Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Melania tests positive for coronavirus, president vows to bring quarantine 'immediately'

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The revelation Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus came after a top aide announced she also had a positive test result.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTLA - Published
News video: President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus 02:53

 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted Friday night.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump awaits COVID-19 test result [Video]

President Trump awaits COVID-19 test result

President Trump awaits COVID-19 test result

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:07Published

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

 The president’s result came after he spent months playing down the severity of the outbreak that has killed more than 207,000 in the United States and hours..
NYTimes.com

Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

 The president made the announcement on Twitter, saying they will begin the quarantine process immediately. The election is weeks away.
CBS News

Joe Biden on what it would take for Senate Republicans to remove Trump

 "Eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally change the nature of who we are as a country." Joe Biden makes the case for what's at stake in 2020 and what..
CBS News

"He's an idiot." Joe Biden on Trump's response to foreign election interference

 Joe Biden says President Trump is perpetuating and encouraging foreign interference in American elections. The former vice president calls President Trump "an..
CBS News

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus [Video]

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has beenworking so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positivefor Covid 19. Terrible! “The First Lady and I are waiting for our testresults. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy

 Trump expressed dismay that she was being criticized for focusing on decorating the White House for Christmas instead of other issues.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19,

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:56Published
Dr. Oz reacts to Trump's taped admission of trying to downplay Covid-19 [Video]

Dr. Oz reacts to Trump's taped admission of trying to downplay Covid-19

Larry talks with Dr. Mehmet Oz about Donald Trump's taped admission that he tried to downplay the Covid-19 pandemic. Plus, why he disagrees with the president's suggestion that there may be a..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:28Published
President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Melania tests positive for coronavirus, president vows to bring quarantine 'immediately'

 The revelation Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus came after a top aide announced she also had a positive test result.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mid-DayMashableDenver PostCBS 2

‘I Might Not See Your Again, ' Trump Reportedly Kissed Melania Goodbye Before Leaving to Visit Kim Jong Un

‘I Might Not See Your Again, ' Trump Reportedly Kissed Melania Goodbye Before Leaving to Visit Kim Jong Un In 2017. Before US President Donald Trump left to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, reports claim that she bid his wife Melania farewell. The reports...
HNGN

Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honor her wish' chants as they visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court

 The Trumps rarely venture out of the White House while in Washington and thus rarely face public criticism in the way they did on Thursday.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

cctish

colleen tishlias 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her le… https://t.co/nrAoOyI6bv 25 minutes ago

Darlacoy4

DEPLORABLE DARLA💯WWG1👣WGA👣KAG💯6% 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her le… https://t.co/skKoHC63Qu 45 minutes ago

march4teachers

Maggie RT @Libertea2012: 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases vulgarity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy h… 1 hour ago

truromanticlife

BeTheChange 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her le… https://t.co/xt0VTtZnEc 1 hour ago

Beenoutsideusa

Vivo the Virgo🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @LiberalResist: 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy… 1 hour ago

MatthewCronin9

Matthew Cronin RT @Libertea2012: 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy h… 1 hour ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her le… https://t.co/shGAIOD107 1 hour ago

Peace4me5

Peace4me There is something to be said about the trump clan of misfits. 'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melani… https://t.co/Xjvn3XbJSR 1 hour ago