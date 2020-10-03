Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' to President Trump, Melania 'no matter our party'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama is calling for unity and compassion following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center 04:34

 President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Cavalier White House approach to Covid-19 catches up to Trump

 Masks were rarely spotted in the West Wing.Crowds of people gathered shoulder to shoulder on the White House South Lawn. And Air Force One streaked across the..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for virus, daughter Claudia reacts furiously

 Kellyanne Conway, until recently a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has become the latest person in the US President's orbit to test positive for the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien becomes latest GOP official to test positive for COVID-19

 Stepien's diagnoses came on the same day the White House revealed Trump tested positive and was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.
USATODAY.com

Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Obamas wish the Trumps a 'speedy recovery' after virus diagnosis

 Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have extended their best wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump,..
New Zealand Herald

The Trump-Biden Debate And Reassessing Why Clinton Lost In 2016

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Many observers dismissed the role of race in 2016 by arguing that President Barack Obama’s voters could not have..
WorldNews

Why hasn't former President Obama endorsed Joe Biden?

 "I want to earn this on my own." Joe Biden tells "60 Minutes" he asked former President Obama not to endorse him in his run for White House.
CBS News

When 60 Minutes first met Barack Obama

 Long before Obama's presidency, correspondent Steve Kroft interviewed the junior senator at his home in Chicago. Obama talked about race, Abe Lincoln--and tuna..
CBS News

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home

 With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
USATODAY.com

First lady Melania Trump's face masks: Sometimes yes, sometimes no

 First lady Melania Trump has a mixed record on wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19, but she's been more pro-mask than the president.
USATODAY.com

Trump's COVID 'October surprise' might make him a better candidate — and person

 Well, a lot of us were wondering if we’d see an “October Surprise” from either the Trump or Biden camps. Having the president and first lady test positive..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Hospitalized With Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Dr. Mallika Marshall looks at what the next few days look like for President Trump as he is treated for coronavirus.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:58Published
President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:57Published
President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19

President Trump reportedly received an experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19 before he was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Breaking News on Trump’s Covid Test Leads to Surprising Late Night Ratings Win

Breaking News on Trump’s Covid Test Leads to Surprising Late Night Ratings Win NN Tonight with Don Lemon pulled out a rare, late-night ratings win in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, thanks to the network's breaking news coverage of...
Mediaite Also reported by •UpworthyThe Age

Large crowds, indoor speeches: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis exposes the limits of contact tracing

 President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has raised a flurry of questions about next steps, including about contact tracing and treatment options.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthy

WaPo tweets 'imagine never having to think about Trump again' just as COVID diagnosis broke

 (Natural News) Within the same hour of news breaking late Thursday into early Friday morning that Trump and the First Lady are positive for coronavirus, The...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this