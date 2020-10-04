Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion sends powerful message in 'SNL' performance: 'Protect Black women'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion's solo debut of "Savage" on the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" spoke volumes about Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Trump, Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Strong Message

 "Saturday Night Live" came back with a flurry Saturday night, with a strong measure of social justice. Megan was performing her song, "Savage," when suddenly you..
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber & Meghan Thee Stallion lead 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations [Video]

Justin Bieber & Meghan Thee Stallion lead 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Lady Gaga lead music nominations for the 2020 E!'s People's Choice Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Cardi B wants to trademark ‘WAP’ [Video]

Cardi B wants to trademark ‘WAP’

The rapper released the single with Megan Thee Stallion in August, and the track went on to become a smash hit around the globe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings [Video]

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings

Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during a raid that ended with the officers fatally shooting her, audio recordings released on Friday show. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:58Published

Eye Opener: Trump taken to hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis and mild symptoms

 President Trump has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after announcing he tested positive early Friday morning. Also, Kentucky's attorney general released 15 hours..
CBS News

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump's COVID diagnosis has sent the campaign and The White House into a crisis, and the new audio of the Grand Jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor..
TMZ.com

Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor’s death

 Louisville, Kentucky – The police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor described seeing only “shadowy mass” and said he didn’t recall firing the 16..
WorldNews

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter: Audio reveals final moments before Breonna Taylor's death

 Louisville police said they knocked and identified themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did..
New Zealand Herald

Maren Morris calls for reform in new protest song inspired by BLM movement, her newborn son

 In her new single, "Better Than We Found It," country music superstar Maren Morris speaks out about the state of the country. The music video for the protest..
CBS News

Man asks forgiveness in racist Mich. home attack

 A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window is asking for..
USATODAY.com

Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home

 A 24-year-old white man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and other counts for firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion is planning a Black Lives Matter song [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion is planning a Black Lives Matter song

The rap sensation has teased fans that she is hoping to drop her first LP by the end of the summer as long as "things go according to plan".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

drpepper888

Ken B. @TheResi09424724 Some examples of Racist Hoax - Racist Graffiti. https://t.co/tjWaVRBe7Q https://t.co/Yk0CTnLanA… https://t.co/aMeKtmBxgv 21 hours ago

spiritualvolt

Otwar.S.GORDON Man "charged"" in racist "vandalism" of Michigan home https://t.co/C8fa2fjrwF via @YahooNews 3 days ago

MrsPsp

Felix Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home https://t.co/ti5VI2UTE8 3 days ago

allenbennett195

Allen Yahu Yasharal Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home https://t.co/EJmcB7dcjC via @YouTube Watchman on the wall a servan… https://t.co/ztBMVgHMzw 4 days ago

drpepper888

Ken B. @CydRobinson @MaganeMeow @MillerStream Some examples of Hoax - Racist Graffiti. https://t.co/tjWaVRjDgi… https://t.co/kOi0DomDdh 4 days ago

snsworldwide

Syndicated World News Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home https://t.co/zgkmjlcFIW 4 days ago

popaperc10

popaperc10 Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home https://t.co/auxN4MTJKe 4 days ago

CarrollynAragon

Enough is Enough Trump's America Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home https://t.co/OT7tf02R8W via @YouTube 4 days ago