Megan Thee Stallion sends powerful message in 'SNL' performance: 'Protect Black women'
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion's solo debut of "Savage" on the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" spoke volumes about Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter.
Megan Thee Stallion American rapper
"Saturday Night Live" came back with a flurry Saturday night, with a strong measure of social justice. Megan was performing her song, "Savage," when suddenly you..
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber & Meghan Thee Stallion lead 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Cardi B wants to trademark 'WAP'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:58Published
President Trump has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after announcing he tested positive early Friday morning. Also, Kentucky's attorney general released 15 hours..
CBS News
Donald Trump's COVID diagnosis has sent the campaign and The White House into a crisis, and the new audio of the Grand Jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor..
TMZ.com
The police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor described seeing only "shadowy mass" and said he didn't recall firing the 16..
WorldNews
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Louisville police said they knocked and identified themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did..
New Zealand Herald
In her new single, "Better Than We Found It," country music superstar Maren Morris speaks out about the state of the country. The music video for the protest..
CBS News
A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window is asking for..
USATODAY.com
A 24-year-old white man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and other counts for firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a..
USATODAY.com
