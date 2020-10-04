Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

(AP) — Deadly wildfires in SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state. California fire officials said the state hit the astonishing milestone Sunday with about two months remaining in the fire season. The previous record was set two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres (2,609 square miles).


