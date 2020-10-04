Global  
 

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Sunday, 4 October 2020
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acresSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state. California fire officials said the state hit the astonishing milestone Sunday with about two months remaining in the fire season. The previous record was set two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres (2,609 square miles). “The 4 million mark...
California wildfires scorch more than 4 million acres, breaking record

 Cal Fire said there have been more than 8,200 wildfires since the start of the year — and the flames have burned an area larger than Connecticut.
 "Sunday Morning" takes you to the Inyo National Forest, some 11,000 feet up in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains. Videographer: Scot Miller.
Firefighter rescues mountain lion cub burned in California wildfire

 Zoo workers said the cub was badly burned, especially on his paws. The cub's whiskers were singed off and his eyes were severely irritated.
 
California wildfires on the cusp of burning 4 million acres so far this year

 Wildfires have burned an unprecedented swath of destruction in California this year, scorching nearly 4 million acres — an area larger than Connecticut — and..
Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather Saturday as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire. But the state is still..
San Francisco opens outdoor voting center

 The city of San Francisco is opening an outdoor voting center where residents can vote in the month before the Nov. 3 election. The voting center is housed in..
California wildfire evacuee: 'we lost everything'

 Easing winds gave California firefighters a break Tuesday as they battled a destructive wildfire that was driven by strong winds through wine country north of..
Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark [Video]

Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark

Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches..

WEB EXTRA: Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From CA Wildfires [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From CA Wildfires

An orphaned mountain lion cub was found and rescued by a Cal Fire firefighter on September 30. Check out the little survivor who will be making his recovery at the Oakland Zoo in California.

California’s Grim Milestone: 4 Million Acres Burned In Wildfires [Video]

California’s Grim Milestone: 4 Million Acres Burned In Wildfires

California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) burned this year by wildfires that have killed 30 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already..

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous...
'Not much of a break': Crews struggle with deadly wildfires racing through Northern California, wine country

 California fire crews battled two ferocious blazes, including one in wine country, that destroyed homes and forced at least 70,000 people to flee  
Mountain lion cub burned in California fire is rescued by firefighter, treated at zoo

 “Unfortunately, a lion this size is too small to be released back into the wild, but we are hopeful ... it will get a second chance as...
