'Prepare for a potential hurricane': Tropical Storm Delta strengthens, heads for Gulf Coast

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast later this week, forecasters warned.
Tropical Storm Delta likely to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

 Delta is forecast to intensify with winds around 100 mph before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday
CBS News

Forecasters warn Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 could become hurricane and make landfall in Gulf Coast this week

 The potential tropical cyclone, which would be named Delta, could become the 25th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
USATODAY.com
