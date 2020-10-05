|
'Prepare for a potential hurricane': Tropical Storm Delta strengthens, heads for Gulf Coast
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast later this week, forecasters warned.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Tropical Storm Delta likely to hit Gulf Coast as hurricaneDelta is forecast to intensify with winds around 100 mph before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday
CBS News
Forecasters warn Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 could become hurricane and make landfall in Gulf Coast this weekThe potential tropical cyclone, which would be named Delta, could become the 25th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
USATODAY.com
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this