Belarus: Hundreds more arrested in anti-Lukashenko protests

BBC News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The Belarus police crackdown continues with officers deploying water cannon and making mass arrests.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Minsk demonstrators jeer as police deploy water cannons on another day of protests

Minsk demonstrators jeer as police deploy water cannons on another day of protests 01:38

 Tens of thousands protesters have gathered on the streets of Minsk for another Sunday march that has became a tradition since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed landslide victory in the August 9 el

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus' authoritarian leader visits his foes in prison

 KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Saturday visited a prison to talk to opposition activists, who have been jailed for challenging his..
WorldNews

UK recalls ambassador to Belarus amid unrest

 Tensions are growing in Europe following a crackdown on protests against the country's president.
BBC News

UK recalls its ambassador from Belarus

 Great Britain, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus for consultations. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab..
WorldNews
“We are women. We are strong.” - Belarusian opposition leader promises to fight until victory [Video]

“We are women. We are strong.” - Belarusian opposition leader promises to fight until victory

The leader of Belarus’s opposition movement has promised their combat will continue “until victory” - because the Belarusian people will never again accept to live in “a state of slaves”.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus opposition's Tikhanovskaya added to Russia’s wanted list on criminal charge

 Russia has placed Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on its wanted list on “a criminal charge” stemming from her public calls to harm the..
WorldNews

Music as a weapon in Belarus' revolution

 A brutal crackdown on protests denouncing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's claim of another term has failed to quash the opposition movement, which,..
CBS News
Police use water cannon to disperse mass anti-Lukashenko rally [Video]

Police use water cannon to disperse mass anti-Lukashenko rally

Detentions reported as tens of thousands gather in Belarus’s capital, Minsk, to demand political prisoners be released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Belarus protests: How did we get here? [Video]

Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting against the regime for seven weeks since a disputed presidential election took place on August 9.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published
Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president [Video]

Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:24Published
Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat [Video]

Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assumed his sixth term of office on Wednesday during a surprise ceremony after weeks of mass protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Russian Military Creep In Belarus Raises Security Alarms – Analysis

Russian Military Creep In Belarus Raises Security Alarms – Analysis By Tony Wesolowsky* (RFE/RL) -- Russia's support of Alyaksandr Lukashenka may come at a price that could alter the balance of power in Europe as the Kremlin...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •PRAVDA

