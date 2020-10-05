|
Belarus: Hundreds more arrested in anti-Lukashenko protests
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The Belarus police crackdown continues with officers deploying water cannon and making mass arrests.
Belarus' authoritarian leader visits his foes in prisonKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Saturday visited a prison to talk to opposition activists, who have been jailed for challenging his..
WorldNews
UK recalls ambassador to Belarus amid unrestTensions are growing in Europe following a crackdown on protests against the country's president.
BBC News
UK recalls its ambassador from BelarusGreat Britain, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus for consultations. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab..
WorldNews
“We are women. We are strong.” - Belarusian opposition leader promises to fight until victory
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
Belarus opposition's Tikhanovskaya added to Russia’s wanted list on criminal chargeRussia has placed Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on its wanted list on “a criminal charge” stemming from her public calls to harm the..
WorldNews
Music as a weapon in Belarus' revolutionA brutal crackdown on protests denouncing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's claim of another term has failed to quash the opposition movement, which,..
CBS News
Police use water cannon to disperse mass anti-Lukashenko rally
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34Published
