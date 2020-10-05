Global  
 

Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien after 0-4 start to season

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Bill O'Brien had taken the Houston Texans to the playoffs in four of six seasons, but he didn't survive this year's 0-4 start.
