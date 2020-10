(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin says sparing Aaron Finch in the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore wa...

'As Indians, we should be last to encourage using it': Why Sunil Gavaskar is NOT happy with the term 'Mankad' R Ashwin chose not to Mankad Aaron Finch in the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, which started a new rift of...

DNA 1 week ago