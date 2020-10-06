Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elina Svitolina – Ukrainian sensationally lost the 131st racket of the world at Roland Garros

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Elina Svitolina – Ukrainian sensationally lost the 131st racket of the world at Roland GarrosElina Svitolina flew out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, losing two sets to Argentine Nadia Podroska. The Ukrainian suffered a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Wasteful Spain fall to first defeat in nearly two years

 Spain lose for the first time since November 2018 as Ukraine score with their only chance.
BBC News
Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine [Video]

Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine

Spain prepare for their Nations League match against Ukraine in Kyiv.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:38Published

Seventh time lucky - Germany finally claim first Nations League win

 Germany claim a first Nations League win with victory over Ukraine in a game where 20,000 fans were allowed at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.
BBC News

Belarus' authoritarian leader visits his foes in prison

 KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Saturday visited a prison to talk to opposition activists, who have been jailed for challenging his..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ukraine 'catastrophically short of doctors' amid virus surge

 Coronavirus infections in Ukraine began surging in late summer, and the ripples are now hitting towns like Stebnyk in the western part of the country, where Dr..
New Zealand Herald

Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina Ukrainian tennis player


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations [Video]

French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH PIOTR SIERZPUTOWSKI, COACH OF FRENCH OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION IGA SWIATEK / B-ROLL OF SWIATEK WITH FRENCH OPEN TROPHY / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS FROM

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:50Published

Nadal's French Open record won't be beaten, says Murray

 Rafael Nadal's record of 13 French Open titles will never be broken, says Andy Murray.
BBC News
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Different conditions but same result - why Nadal had doubts before French Open win

 Rafael Nadal says he had doubts over when he could win the French Open this year and that he needed to play "amazing" tennis to do so in his victory over Novak..
BBC News
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this