'Fear, division, chaos': Michelle Obama video blasts Trump over racial injustice
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Michelle Obama has released a video sharply criticising Donald Trump’s record as president, particularly over the coronavirus pandemic and his approach to racial injustice, and urging the Americans to vote for Joe Biden. Describing him as “not up to the job” in the 24-minute video posted to her social media channels, the former first lady said the Trump presidency was accompanied by “a constant drumbeat of fear, division and chaos that’s threatening to spiral out of control.” Speaking of the president, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, she said: “In the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, he doubled-down on division and resentment, railed against measures that could have mitigated...
