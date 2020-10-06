Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Fear, division, chaos': Michelle Obama video blasts Trump over racial injustice

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
'Fear, division, chaos': Michelle Obama video blasts Trump over racial injusticeMichelle Obama has released a video sharply criticising Donald Trump’s record as president, particularly over the coronavirus pandemic and his approach to racial injustice, and urging the Americans to vote for Joe Biden. Describing him as “not up to the job” in the 24-minute video posted to her social media channels, the former first lady said the Trump presidency was accompanied by “a constant drumbeat of fear, division and chaos that’s threatening to spiral out of control.” Speaking of the president, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, she said: “In the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, he doubled-down on division and resentment, railed against measures that could have mitigated...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Michelle Obama Slams Trump

Michelle Obama Slams Trump 00:33

 (CNN)Former first lady Michelle Obama is making her closing message to Americans in a campaign video released less than one month until Election Day, imploring people to vote as she shares why she believes the stakes are so high this year. Obama urged Americans to make a plan to vote as she makes a...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Michelle Obama calls Donald Trump 'racist' in new video [Video]

Michelle Obama calls Donald Trump 'racist' in new video

Michelle Obama has condemned Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuseshim of “wilful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. In thefilm, released on Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, the former first lady callson black and young voters not to “waste” their ballots in the Novemberpresidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump spreads lies about lethality of virus compared to the flu, censored by Facebook

 US President Donald Trump has tweeted overnight downplaying the severity of his Covid-19 diagnosis, saying he "feels great" just a day after leaving hospital.In..
New Zealand Herald
Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19 [Video]

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19

In a 24-minute video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday (October 6), former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus, saying "we simply cannot trust this president to tell us the truth about anything."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

2020 presidential debates: Timing and topics for Trump and Biden

 Three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate are scheduled to take place in the next few weeks before the November 3 election.
CBS News

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama, in lengthy video, assails Trump's 'failure to take this pandemic seriously'

 Michelle Obama dubbed Donald Trump's "willful mismanagement of the COVID crisis" as "just one example" of why she believes he is unfit for office.
USATODAY.com

Fear Fear Basic emotion induced by a perceived threat


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden says he's not surprised Trump contracted COVID-19

 "There's a lot to be concerned about," Biden said, addressing President Trump's tweet telling Americans not to be afraid of COVID-19.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has finally been cured of his bizarre eating disorder [Video]

Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has finally been cured of his bizarre eating disorder

A teenage boy who has eaten nothing but SAUSAGES every mealtime for his entire life has been cured of his bizarre food phobia after being hypnotised over Facetime. Ben Simpson, 15, would refuse to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Michelle Obama Attacks Donald Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama Attacks Donald Trump

In a video for Joe Biden’s presidential bid, Michelle Obama went after Donald Trump and called his actions “racist.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:49Published
Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden [Video]

Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden

Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

The New American ‘Cold-Civil-War’: Looking Beyond The Biden-Trump Debate – OpEd

The New American ‘Cold-Civil-War’: Looking Beyond The Biden-Trump Debate – OpEd Watching the Trump-Biden debate that night was quite an experience I had expected to be immersed in. Though a serious ritual of American democracy it is, my...
Eurasia Review

Trump: Biden, Dems Admit They Back '(Very) Late Term Abortion'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and the rest of his party of supporting "(very) late term abortion,"...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.comDaily CallerCNA

Trump Tells Dangerous Lie That Joe Biden and Democrats Want to Kill Babies

Trump Tells Dangerous Lie That Joe Biden and Democrats Want to Kill Babies Fresh out of Walter Reed Hospital, and down double digits in recent polls, President Donald Trump appears to be reaching deep into his bag of political tricks to...
Mediaite Also reported by •MarketWatchEurasia Review

Tweets about this

Sabrina28556973

Sabrina RT @NBCNews: Biden says during an NBC News Town Hall that he wasn't surprised that President Trump contracted Covid-19 because the presiden… 2 minutes ago

politiceur

Politic'eur In Florida, Biden Says ‘I Wasn't Surprised' by Trump's Diagnosis https://t.co/cfg5oEq4M7 #politiceur 7 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Biden says during an NBC News Town Hall that he wasn't surprised that President Trump contracted Covid-19 because t… https://t.co/aBk18iqoSi 7 minutes ago

mljtpa

Mary Lee Johnson Biden says he's not surprised Trump contracted the coronavirus https://t.co/DZ3nHqPBWZ 8 minutes ago

Muffin13570255

Muffin RT @CBSNews: Biden says he's not surprised Trump contracted COVID-19 https://t.co/gc8QpQeEhE 13 minutes ago

mhl2310

Marcia Lusk RT @SFGate: Said Biden, “Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying ‘masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter,’ I th… 18 minutes ago

jcschewior

Jane Schewior RT @allinwithchris: Biden says during an NBC News Town Hall that he wasn't surprised that President Trump contracted Covid-19 because the p… 25 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGATE Said Biden, “Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying ‘masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t m… https://t.co/1cPdLdSoQg 36 minutes ago