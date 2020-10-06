|
Susan Page: Five things to know about the moderator of Wednesday's VP debate
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, will moderate the debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Susan Page American journalist
VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdownWho: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
WorldNews
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Kamala Harris vs Mike Pence Debate: What To KnowMr. Pence will probably be pressed to defend President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and his own actions as well. Ms. Harris will have to defend not..
NYTimes.com
DNC chairman Tom Perez on Biden campaign and VP debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to square off tonight for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign...
CBS News
Former Bernie Sanders press secretary previews VP debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off in their first and only vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City. Briahna Joy Gray, the..
CBS News
Plexiglass Barriers Won’t Stop the Virus at the Debate, Experts WarnThe measures taken to protect Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and others will not prevent airborne transmission, the greatest threat in this setting.
NYTimes.com
How to watch the first vice presidential debateIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage for the..
The Verge
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Pence's negative COVID test could be "meaningless" for debate, doctor says"More layers of protection are so important," Dr. Neeta Ogden said on CBSN. "It's not just Pence, it's the team that he's traveling with, it's the exposure on a..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this