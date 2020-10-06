Global  
 

Susan Page: Five things to know about the moderator of Wednesday's VP debate

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, will moderate the debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: USA TODAY's Susan Page to moderate only showdown between vice presidential candidates

USA TODAY's Susan Page to moderate only showdown between vice presidential candidates 01:00

 The only vice presidential debate will be moderated by Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief.

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

 Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
Kamala Harris vs Mike Pence Debate: What To Know

 Mr. Pence will probably be pressed to defend President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and his own actions as well. Ms. Harris will have to defend not..
NYTimes.com

DNC chairman Tom Perez on Biden campaign and VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to square off tonight for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign...
CBS News

Former Bernie Sanders press secretary previews VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off in their first and only vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City. Briahna Joy Gray, the..
CBS News

Plexiglass Barriers Won’t Stop the Virus at the Debate, Experts Warn

 The measures taken to protect Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and others will not prevent airborne transmission, the greatest threat in this setting.
NYTimes.com

How to watch the first vice presidential debate

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage for the..
The Verge

Pence's negative COVID test could be "meaningless" for debate, doctor says

 "More layers of protection are so important," Dr. Neeta Ogden said on CBSN. "It's not just Pence, it's the team that he's traveling with, it's the exposure on a..
CBS News

Scott Walker on helping VP prepare for debate: Pence will do 'a fabulous job'

 Americans will see a “calm” yet “emotional and aggressive” vice president at Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CTV News

Donald Trump's illness puts more focus on Mike Pence, Kamala Harris showdown in vice presidential debate

 Pence and Harris are set to take the stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City separated by plastic barriers for a 90-minute debate.
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayNewsmaxFOXNews.comNPR

Live Updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris set to kick off

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are set to debate in Salt Lake City
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Wales OnlineNPRCBS News

