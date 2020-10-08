Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderator Susan Page hopes Mike Pence-Kamala Harris vice presidential debate was helpful for voters: 'That was the point'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, said she had to be more aggressive than planned as moderator in Wednesday's vice presidential debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Previewing Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

Previewing Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence And Kamala Harris 01:34

 CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink previews the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Susan Page Susan Page American journalist

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Fly lands on Pence's hair during vice presidential debate

 For the first and only vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage with moderator Susan Page of USA Today —..
CBS News

Watch LIVE: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debate

 12 feet apart. Plexiglass between them. Watch the only vice presidential debate. USA TODAY's Susan Page is moderating.
USATODAY.com

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

 Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
WorldNews

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Under Pence, Politics Regularly Seeped Into the Coronavirus Task Force

 In taking a leading role in managing the White House’s response to the pandemic, the vice president and his team had an agenda that extended beyond public..
NYTimes.com
US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate [Video]

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate

Wednesday night's debate is the only one scheduled for the two running mates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden - and they clashed over the handling of the pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Vice presidential debate reaction, Hurricane Delta, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Thursday

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail following VP debate, the latest on Hurricane Delta and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage [Video]

Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence went back and forth about the coronavirus pandemic, racism, climate change and more on the vice presidential debate stage.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:11Published
Las Vegas voters tuned in for vice presidential debate, Nevada remains up for grabs in tight race. [Video]

Las Vegas voters tuned in for vice presidential debate, Nevada remains up for grabs in tight race.

Some Las Vegas voters participated in watch parties during the only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. election. In a driveway in the Northeast Las Vegas valley, about 20 people watched the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:13Published
Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate. [Video]

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence face-off in the US vice presidential debate

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence have taken part in the 2020 US vice presidential debate. Here's a look at...
SBS Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsFOXNews.comDenver PostBusiness Insider

VP Debate: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris Clash On Pandemic Response

VP Debate: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris Clash On Pandemic Response Watch VideoThe first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night with one issue overshadowing all others. "We have to get a hold on what has...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsDenver PostBusiness InsiderFOXNews.com

Tweets about this