Germany, France push for Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
There is no "plausible" explanation for Navalny's poisoning besides Russian involvement, the two countries said. They will push for EU sanctions targeting individuals and "an institution."
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Navalny blames Russian intelligence for ‘poisoning’ attack

Navalny blames Russian intelligence for ‘poisoning’ attack 02:27

 Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said he believes Russia’s intelligence services poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.

