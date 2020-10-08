Global  
 

Navalny poisoning: France and Germany push for sanctions against individuals behind attack

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Navalny poisoning: France and Germany push for sanctions against individuals behind attackFrance and Germany will propose sanctions on individuals they deem responsible for the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, their governments said on Wednesday, reiterating that they suspect a Kremlin involvement. Proposals forwarded to European Union partners will also target an entity involved in the Novichok program, a joint statement from the French and German foreign ministries said. Mr Navalny...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Navalny: Kremlin critic poisoned with Novichok, chemical weapons watchdog confirms

Navalny: Kremlin critic poisoned with Novichok, chemical weapons watchdog confirms 04:05

 "Any use of chemical weapons is serious and cannot be without consequences," Germany said after the OPCW confirmed that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.

