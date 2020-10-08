Navalny poisoning: France and Germany push for sanctions against individuals behind attack

How a small Belgian business is helping the Commission HQ go green



The EU's Berlaymont building at the heart of Brussels' European district has set the objective of becoming carbon neutral by the end of the decade. And one small Belgian company is helping it to do so, recycling the huge campaign banners that hang from its walls.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50 Published on January 1, 1970