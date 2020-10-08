|
Navalny poisoning: France and Germany push for sanctions against individuals behind attack
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
France and Germany will propose sanctions on individuals they deem responsible for the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, their governments said on Wednesday, reiterating that they suspect a Kremlin involvement. Proposals forwarded to European Union partners will also target an entity involved in the Novichok program, a joint statement from the French and German foreign ministries said. Mr Navalny...
