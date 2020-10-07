Stars Bring a Broadway Tune Back to Times Square, Unexpectedly
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 (
3 days ago) Two dozen shielded performers, including Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells, surprised passers-by with a rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday.”
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Broadway dancer hoping to bring the light back to Times Square
Broadway has been dark for months and Times Square empty but now a group of dancers has found a way to bring the light back to the heartbeat of New York City."Broadway is dark but we are out there in..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:33 Published 18 hours ago
Broadway To Remain Dark Through May 2021
The show won't go on, for now. Broadway fans will have to wait even longer for performances to resume. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:40 Published 2 days ago
Yellow Rose movie Song - "Square Peg" by Eva Noblezada
Official Music Video for "Square Peg" from Yellow Rose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).
Performed by Eva Noblezada.
ABOUT YELLOW ROSE:
Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, dreams of one..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this