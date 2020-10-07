Global  
 

Stars Bring a Broadway Tune Back to Times Square, Unexpectedly

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Two dozen shielded performers, including Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells, surprised passers-by with a rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday.”
