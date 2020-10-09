|
Melissa Benoist's ex-husband Blake Jenner apologizes for domestic violence, says he was abused too
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Blake Jenner is breaking his silence almost a year after his ex-wife, Melissa Benoist, came forward saying she is a survivor of domestic violence.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Blake Jenner American actor and singer
Melissa Benoist American actress and singer
Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this