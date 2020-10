Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?



Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Naomi Osaka Announces Withdrawal From French Open



The prestigious tournament is scheduled to begin on September 27th in Paris, France. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago