Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics

MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics 00:55

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a Laker

 LeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
USATODAY.com

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

 Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

 LeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on..
WorldNews

Lakers one win from NBA title after beating Heat in game four

 The Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning their first championship in 10 years after they beat Miami Heat 102-96 to go 3-1 up in the NBA Finals.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies [Video]

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies

Donald Trump insisted on Thursday he was ready to resume campaign rallies andfelt “perfect” only one week after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday [Video]

Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Trump is killing the economy out of spite

 Written by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..
WorldNews

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Today in History for October 9th

 Highlights of this day in history: Guerrilla leader Che Guevara executed in Bolivia; Anthrax-laced letters sent to Capitol Hill; Achille Lauro hijackers..
USATODAY.com

WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?

 The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are..
WorldNews
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work? [Video]

How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they are chosen.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:00Published

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for second major hurricane in less than two months

 Communities along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Delta just six weeks after being hit by Hurricane Laura. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News

Hurricane Delta strengthens and forces evacuations

 Thousands of Louisiana residents are evacuating as Hurricane Delta is strengthening by the hour and is set to slam the coast Friday. Mireya Villarreal reports.
CBS News

Hurricanes affect crab fishermen in Louisiana

 Louisiana is bracing for a new hurricane less than two months after another devastated a southern swath of the state. The frequent hurricanes this year have..
USATODAY.com

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta to make landfall

 Hurricane Delta is gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches landfall along the Louisiana coast. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist..
CBS News

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Sports world comes together to fight racial injustice

 CBS News special correspondent and host of "The NFL Today" James Brown on the nationwide boycott by some of the top NBA and MLB teams in response to the shooting..
CBS News

Mark Cuban to Ted Cruz: White House could learn from NBA on COVID-19

 The Twitter feud between the the Dallas Mavericks owner and U.S. Senator continued.
USATODAY.com

Larsa Pippen and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors

 Larsa Pippen is dating again, and it looks like she's bagged herself a young Netflix reality TV star ... who's also an Australian snack. The estranged wife of..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta [Video]

Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta

An animal lover has been praised after he sheltered 300 stray dogs in his own home to protect them from hurricane Delta.The big-hearted man, Ricardo Pimentel Cordero, lives in the city of Cancun, in..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:40Published
Hurricane Delta to Make Landfall in US as Category 3 Storm [Video]

Hurricane Delta to Make Landfall in US as Category 3 Storm

Delta is predicted to make landfall in the US sometime on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
WBZ News Update For October 7 [Video]

WBZ News Update For October 7

High Wind Warning; More Worcester Firefighters COVID Positive; UMass Amherst COVID Cases; Boston Restaurant Closings; Hurricane Delta

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this

makungu99

J V C K RT @TMZ: Larsa Pippen and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors https://t.co/VAowHsxLes 21 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Larsa Pippen and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors https://t.co/VAowHsxLes 1 hour ago

411SportsDFW

411 Sports DFW #TMZ [#411Sports] Larsa Pippen, 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Play Coy Talking Dating Rumors… https://t.co/zHNNxivH7j 1 hour ago

CBDX61

CBDX6 Larsa Pippen, 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Play Coy Talking Dating Rumors https://t.co/3uA268K9zR 1 hour ago

NEWS71804388

NEWS Larsa Pippen, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey Play Coy Talking Dating Rumors https://t.co/jjwHSu4b8h https://t.co/UZBNKcUi46 2 hours ago

medianewsnow

Media News Now Larsa Pippen, 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Play Coy Talking Dating Rumors https://t.co/gV5SiAxmBd 3 hours ago

lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Larsa Pippen & Harry Jowsey continue to spark dating rumors with their lunch date! https://t.co/0GbhF4Dtww 4 hours ago

areyouforeal_SA

Following_A_Million Larsa Pippen, 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Play Coy Talking Dating Rumors https://t.co/Fkbtn15lAL 4 hours ago