|
Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a LakerLeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
USATODAY.com
Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News
LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals leadLeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on..
WorldNews
Lakers one win from NBA title after beating Heat in game fourThe Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning their first championship in 10 years after they beat Miami Heat 102-96 to go 3-1 up in the NBA Finals.
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Trump is killing the economy out of spiteWritten by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..
WorldNews
Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel
Today in History for October 9thHighlights of this day in history: Guerrilla leader Che Guevara executed in Bolivia; Anthrax-laced letters sent to Capitol Hill; Achille Lauro hijackers..
USATODAY.com
WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are..
WorldNews
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:00Published
Louisiana State in the southern United States
U.S. Gulf Coast braces for second major hurricane in less than two monthsCommunities along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Delta just six weeks after being hit by Hurricane Laura. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News
Hurricane Delta strengthens and forces evacuationsThousands of Louisiana residents are evacuating as Hurricane Delta is strengthening by the hour and is set to slam the coast Friday. Mireya Villarreal reports.
CBS News
Hurricanes affect crab fishermen in LouisianaLouisiana is bracing for a new hurricane less than two months after another devastated a southern swath of the state. The frequent hurricanes this year have..
USATODAY.com
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta to make landfallHurricane Delta is gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches landfall along the Louisiana coast. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist..
CBS News
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Sports world comes together to fight racial injusticeCBS News special correspondent and host of "The NFL Today" James Brown on the nationwide boycott by some of the top NBA and MLB teams in response to the shooting..
CBS News
Mark Cuban to Ted Cruz: White House could learn from NBA on COVID-19The Twitter feud between the the Dallas Mavericks owner and U.S. Senator continued.
USATODAY.com
Larsa Pippen and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Spark Dating RumorsLarsa Pippen is dating again, and it looks like she's bagged herself a young Netflix reality TV star ... who's also an Australian snack. The estranged wife of..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this