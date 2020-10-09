Global  
 

Nancy Pelosi mulls the 25th amendment as she questions Trump's fitness to serve

Friday, 9 October 2020
Nancy Pelosi mulls the 25th amendment as she questions Trump's fitness to serveHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump s fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a commission to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove the president from executive duties. Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19...
