Nancy Pelosi mulls the 25th amendment as she questions Trump's fitness to serve

Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore



BJP National spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore on October 09 lambasted at Congress-led Rajasthan government by saying that nobody is safe in Rajasthan today and state government can protect only itself, it can't protect public."Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today- neither women nor children, not even priests. A govt which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, it can't protect public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name," Rathore said. "As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan," he added.

