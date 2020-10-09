|
Nancy Pelosi mulls the 25th amendment as she questions Trump's fitness to serve
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump s fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a commission to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove the president from executive duties. Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Newman from 'Seinfeld' Delivers Hilarious PSA Defending U.S. Post Office"Seinfeld" star Wayne Knight's still got it -- he's unleashing a trademark Newman rant to point the postal finger at the Trump administration for slowing mail..
TMZ.com
Is it safe for Trump to return to campaign trail after COVID diagnosis?President Trump says he's looking forward to returning to the campaign trail as early as tomorrow, less than a week after being hospitalized for COVID-19. Dr...
CBS News
President Trump Plans for Rally in Florida Saturday Despite COVID DiagnosisPresident Trump says he feels "so good" and doesn't think he's got much of the coronavirus left in his system, so -- despite the absence of a negative test --..
TMZ.com
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Trump is killing the economy out of spiteWritten by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..
WorldNews
US election: President Donald Trump erupts after Democrats push for his removal from officeDemocratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning US President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation that would create a commission to allow..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi questions Trump's mental state and says Congress will discuss rules for removalHouse speaker says Democrats will consider constitution’s 25th amendment as president faces ‘disassociation from reality’ Democrats in the US Congress have..
WorldNews
AP Top Stories Oct. 8 PHere are the top stories for Thursday, Oct. 8th: President Trump makes appeal to senior voters in new video; 13 charged in plots against Michigan governor;..
USATODAY.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
Wall Street ends higher as Trump boosts hopes of stimulus(Reuters) – U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this