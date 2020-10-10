Global  
 

Pelosi Introduces 25th Amendment Measure, Questions Trump’s Fitness To Serve

Eurasia Review Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Pelosi Introduces 25th Amendment Measure, Questions Trump’s Fitness To ServeU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin unveiled legislation Friday to create a commission that would be empowered by the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to act in concert with the Vice President Mike Pence to strip the president of his duties.  
Pelosi announced the legislation after she...
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Pelosi, Raskin Announce Legislation To Create Presidential Fitness Commission

Pelosi, Raskin Announce Legislation To Create Presidential Fitness Commission 00:48

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced legislation Friday that would set up a process allowing Congress to establish a commission to determine a president's fitness to serve. Katie Johnston reports.

