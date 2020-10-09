Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





Pelosi has been raising questions about Trump's mental fitness since his COVID-19 diagnosis and demanding more transparency about his health. The bill would set up a



“This is not about President Donald Trump — he will face the judgment of the voters,” Pelosi said at a press conference at the Capitol.



Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with no hopes of the bill becoming law, the rollout was quickly dismissed as a stunt by Trump's team and top allies.



“It's an absurd proposal," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox.



"Absolutely absurd,” said Senate Majority Leader McConnell during an appearance in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.



The president's opponents have discussed invoking the 25th Amendment for some time, but are raising it now, so close to Election Day, as the campaigns are fast turning into a referendum on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.



