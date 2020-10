You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published 5 days ago SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this