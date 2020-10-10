Global  
 

North Korea holds military parade with missiles

BBC News Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
The rare night time military parade comes weeks before the US presidential election.
North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade [Video]

North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade

The country's leader Kim Jong Un avoided direct mention of the United States in a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published

Pyongyang shows off BRAND NEW intercontinental ballistic missile during military parade, according to experts

 The North Korean military has showcased a new mobile intercontinental ballistic missile during Saturday’s military parade, one which experts say is larger than..
WorldNews

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible

 North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first..
WorldNews

BBC News Also reported by •NewsyDeutsche WelleCBC.caTelegraph.co.ukWorldNewsIndiaTimesVOA NewsBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.com

News24.com | North Korea displays ballistic missiles as country defies Covid-19 for huge military parade

 An apparently emotional Kim Jong Un apologised for failing to improve North Koreans' lives.
News24 Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNewsDeutsche Welle

mhanham

Melissa Hanham RT @WSJ: North Korea celebrated 75 years of communism in the predawn hours of Saturday morning with an emotional speech by leader Kim Jong… 28 minutes ago

buffaloon

montag North Korea: military parade marks ruling party's 75th anniversary https://t.co/0BEFOqKrdU 1 hour ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrintIndia North Korea ruling party marks 75th anniversary amid economic woes https://t.co/OxZUQnPZtK 2 hours ago

kashyap_world

𝓢𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓵 𝓚𝓪𝓼𝓱𝔂𝓪𝓹 HAPPY 75th anniversary ! https://t.co/EOSlR1XTmX 2 hours ago

manianca

Mark North Korea Parade Marks 75 Years of Communism https://t.co/gIXfDV468w @WSJ @Inn_Fin_Grp 2 hours ago

Senzo_Qale

Thobelani senzo RT @guardianworld: North Korea: military parade marks ruling party's 75th anniversary https://t.co/jJNFkvLBM9 3 hours ago

George_Maximus

Đorđe Stojanović "At the country's first military parade in two years, North Korea displayed what appears to be new types of ballist… https://t.co/sfDA2R8TVZ 3 hours ago