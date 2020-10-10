|
North Korea holds military parade with missiles
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
The rare night time military parade comes weeks before the US presidential election.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
North Korea Country in East Asia
North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:20Published
Pyongyang shows off BRAND NEW intercontinental ballistic missile during military parade, according to expertsThe North Korean military has showcased a new mobile intercontinental ballistic missile during Saturday’s military parade, one which experts say is larger than..
WorldNews
N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possibleNorth Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this