Tory Lanez thinks ‘truth will come to light’ following Megan Thee Stallion's assault charges

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Tory Lanez thinks ‘truth will come to light’ following Megan Thee Stallion's assault chargesTory Lanez thinks ‘truth will come to light’ following Megan Thee Stallion's assault charges American rapper Tory Lanez has officially given his statement regarding the alleged...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Tory Lanez Charged In Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Charged In Shooting Megan Thee Stallion 02:10

 Tory Lanez has finally been charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. ET Canada has all the details on the two felony charges. If convicted, the Canadian rapper could be imprisoned for nearly 23 years.

Tory Lanez Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer from Ontario

Tory Lanez Says His Felony Assault Charge 'Not a Conviction'

 Tory Lanez is defending himself publicly following his felony assault charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... arguing he deserves his day in court. The..
TMZ.com

ShowBiz Minute: Lanez, Diddy, 'Soul'

 Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion; Diddy, Springsteen among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction guest list; Pixar's "Soul"..
USATODAY.com
Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident [Video]

Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Tory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper from Texas

Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour

Megan Thee Stallion is launching the Don't Stop Scholarship Fund to help put two female students of colour through college.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Tory Lanez Promises Truth In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case [Video]

Tory Lanez Promises Truth In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:45Published
Tory Lanez Speaks Out on Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News [Video]

Tory Lanez Speaks Out on Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News

Following his assault charge for the July altercation involving Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) is speaking out.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:31Published
Tory Lanez insists a ‘charge is not a conviction’ [Video]

Tory Lanez insists a ‘charge is not a conviction’

Tory Lanez insists a "charge is not a conviction" after he was charged with allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published

Tory Lanez Supports Meg Thee Stallion Fans Despite Facing 22 Years

Tory Lanez Supports Meg Thee Stallion Fans Despite Facing 22 Years Toronto rapper Tory Lanez isn’t keeping silent. The hip-hop crooner has come forward to speak up on reports about him getting charged in connection to the...
Casanova 2x Pulls Up On Tory Lanez At The Nightclub

Casanova 2x Pulls Up On Tory Lanez At The Nightclub New York rapper Casanova 2x turned up at a nightclub with a crew getting and made a huge discover. The rapper from Flatbush, Brooklyn pulled up on rap star Tory...
