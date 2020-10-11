'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ... Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

produced an astonishing performance at the Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The Spaniard dominated almost from start to finish as he romped home 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim his 20th Grand Slam title, equalling Roger Federer ’s all-time record in the process. His victory was also the 100th time he’s won in Paris , in what was his 102nd match, and his win marked the fourth time he has gone through an entire French Open campaign without dropping a single set. Fans were in awe of Nadal’s performance,... 👓 View full article

