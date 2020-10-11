Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The Spaniard dominated almost from start to finish as he romped home 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim his 20th Grand Slam title, equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record in the process. His victory was also the 100th time he’s won in Paris, in what was his 102nd match, and his win marked the fourth time he has gone through an entire French Open campaign without dropping a single set. Fans were in awe of Nadal’s performance,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Nadal wins 13th French Open title 01:04

 Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing

 Novak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian..
WorldNews

Nadal beats Djokovic at French Open, ties Federer's record

 Nadal did not cede a set.
CBS News

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships


Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player


Roger Federer Roger Federer Swiss tennis player

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros title

 Rafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
BBC News

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

 Rafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Novak Djokovic in the last Grand Slam event of the year. His win helped him make history with 20 titles.
USATODAY.com

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments


Paris Paris Capital of France

Dozens attack Paris police station [Video]

Dozens attack Paris police station

Around 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to storm a police station in the Paris suburbs in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Police station near Paris attacked with fireworks

 Police say at least 40 people armed with metal bars attacked the building, causing damage to windows and cars.
BBC News

‘The Mozart of tennis’ – plaudits pour in for French Open champion Iga Swiatek

 “The Polish queen of Paris” and “the Mozart of tennis” were two descriptions of Iga Swiatek as her home country toasted its newest sporting star. The..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media [Video]

Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media

Polish President Andrzej Duda and soccer player Robert Lewandowski among those congratulating French Open champ Iga Swiatek on winning the country's first tennis Grand Slam title

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published
Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues [Video]

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues

Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...

'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ... Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets....
WorldNews Also reported by •talkSPORTThe AgeBBC SportNYTimes.comNews24Zee NewsUpworthy

Sofia Kenin finds positives despite French Open campaign ending in tears

 Sofia Kenin joyously lifted her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open but eight months later the American was left crying in her courtside bench as she...
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNews

2020 French Open: Men’s Final Preview

 Rafael Nadal looks to win his 13th French Open title and Novak Djokovic will try to be the first person to beat him in the tournament’s final.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

mcochran206

Melinda RT @MartineMontreal: Rafa Nadal doesn't go to Paris to lose. As he's a few games from winning yet another French Open, it's a good day to… 4 hours ago

MartineMontreal

Martine St-Victor Rafa Nadal doesn't go to Paris to lose. As he's a few games from winning yet another French Open, it's a good day… https://t.co/bfQrLBkf8q 4 hours ago