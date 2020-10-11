Global  
 

Nadal Wins French Open, Captures 20th Grand Slam Title

Eurasia Review Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Nadal Wins French Open, Captures 20th Grand Slam TitleSpanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has won his record-extending 13th French Open title, defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0,6-2,7-5 on Sunday.

With the win at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, the Spaniard notched his 20th Grand Slam title, moving into a tie with Swiss tennis great Roger Federer for most men’s major...
0
