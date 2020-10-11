Nadal Wins French Open, Captures 20th Grand Slam Title Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has won his record-extending 13th French Open title, defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0,6-2,7-5 on Sunday.



With the win at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, the Spaniard notched his 20th Grand Slam title, moving into a tie with Swiss tennis great Roger Federer for most men's major


