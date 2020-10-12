|
Lakers star LeBron James becomes first NBA player to win Finals MVP with three teams
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Only Michael Jordan with six has more Finals MVPs than LeBron James, who won his fourth Finals MVP award after leading the Lakers to the championship.
LeBron James American basketball player
NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award Basketball award
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Michael Jordan American basketball player and businessman
