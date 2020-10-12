Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers star LeBron James becomes first NBA player to win Finals MVP with three teams

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Only Michael Jordan with six has more Finals MVPs than LeBron James, who won his fourth Finals MVP award after leading the Lakers to the championship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

Lakers close out Heat with Game 6 rout for record-tying 17th NBA championship

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis took care of business in Game 6, leading the Lakers to a 106-93 victory for the 17th title in franchise history.
USATODAY.com

Lakers win NBA Finals; LeBron James secures fourth championship

 The emotional victory represents more than another banner hanging from the rafters, following the death of Lakers legend and five-time champion Kobe Bryant.
CBS News

In interview with Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump calls LeBron James a 'hater' and 'nasty spokesman'

 During an interview on Rush Limbaugh's radio show Friday, Donald Trump brought up LeBron James, calling him a "hater" and a "nasty spokesman."
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6

 Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award Basketball award


Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

 Can the Lakers finally close out the Heat and claim the title? Or will Miami force a decisive Game 7? Here are three keys to watch in Game 6.
USATODAY.com

Fans cheer return of NBA broadcasts in China

 BEIJING (AP) — Basketball fans in Beijing cheered national broadcaster CCTV’s decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games Saturday after a year-long absence..
WorldNews

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Carmelo Anthony Says He'll Be Back In NBA In 2021, 'Ain't Going Nowhere'

 NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony says his comeback is just getting started ... telling TMZ Sports he's nowhere close to being done in the league after a brief..
TMZ.com

Michael Jordan Michael Jordan American basketball player and businessman

LeBron James Tapped as New Wheaties Box Athlete, Takes Over for Serena

 Michael Jordan's done it. Same with Walter Payton and Mary Lou Retton. And now, LeBron James is finally getting the honor of being on the Wheaties box!! It's..
TMZ.com
Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver [Video]

Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver

Michael Jordan is officially coming to NASCAR. The NBA superstar is forming his own single car team with current driver Denny Hamlin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings [Video]

NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings

DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more [Video]

NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon breaks down what was easily the most entertaining game of this NBA Finals, which saw Jimmy Butler and the Heat out-duel the Lakers and force a Game 6.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:00Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well. While still chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings, LeBron said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Lakers star LeBron James becomes first NBA player to win Finals MVP with three teams

 Only Michael Jordan with six has more Finals MVPs than LeBron James, who won his fourth Finals MVP award after leading the Lakers to the championship.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsFOX Sports

Lakers close out Heat with Game 6 rout for record-tying 17th NBA championship

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis took care of business in Game 6, leading the Lakers to a 106-93 victory for the 17th title in franchise history.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsdayNYTimes.com

LeBron James Defines Daddy Duties W/ Bronny 16th B-Day Shout-Out

LeBron James Defines Daddy Duties W/ Bronny 16th B-Day Shout-Out Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James knows the importance of October 6. The three-time NBA champion has come forward to acknowledge his son Bronny James‘ 16th...
SOHH Also reported by •TMZ.comFOX SportsUpworthy

Tweets about this