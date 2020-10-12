Global  
 

Japan vows to boost missile defense after North Korea parade

WorldNews Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Japan vows to boost missile defense after North Korea paradeJapan has vowed to bolster its missile deterrence capability to respond to threats by North Korean weapons that are becoming “more diverse and complex,” as displayed during Pyongyang’s military parade over the weekend ......
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: North Korea unveils huge new 'missile'

North Korea unveils huge new 'missile' 01:48

 North Korea has shown off what appears to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile during an early morning military parade.

