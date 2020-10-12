Global  
 

Donald Trump Suggests Amy Coney Barrett Be Confirmed Without Hearing

WorldNews Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump Suggests Amy Coney Barrett Be Confirmed Without HearingThe president took to Twitter as the first hearing on Coney Barrett was taking place to complain that Democratic senators were allowed to speak on the matter. ......
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing

Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing 00:55

 Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive this month for COVID-19, attended Amy Coney Barrett's hearing in person on Monday and arrived wearing a light-blue surgical mask, though he took it off when he gave his opening statement.

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings should have been postponed due to the recent spate of coronavirus infections at the Capitol.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:22Published
Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place' [Video]

Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Trump Victory hosts Mississippi Republicans to discuss senate confirmation hearings [Video]

Trump Victory hosts Mississippi Republicans to discuss senate confirmation hearings

Trump Victory hosted Mississippi Republicans on a press conference call this afternoon to share their reactions to Amy Coney Barrett’s first day of confirmation hearings.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High-Stakes Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Underway [Video]

High-Stakes Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Underway

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published
Stimulus Check Update: How Will Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Affect Talks? [Video]

Stimulus Check Update: How Will Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Affect Talks?

The possibility of another stimulus check reaching Americans in the near future is fading fast. And with Amy Coney Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings starting today, the priority in..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:58Published

