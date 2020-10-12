Global  
 

Protesters, supporters gather outside SCOTUS for Amy Coney Barrett's hearings

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett protesters could be heard saying, "No confirmation until inauguration," while supporters said "we have the votes."
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News

10/12/20: Red and Blue

 Day 1 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; Pres. Trump push to win over Florida seniors
CBS News
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing [Video]

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:47Published

Amy Coney Barrett casts herself in the mold of Antonin Scalia on Day 1 of Supreme Court hearings

 In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought to frame their opposition by focusing on the legal threat..
CBS News

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin

 On Monday, confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. Republicans tried to preemptively shut down any..
CBS News

Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally

 President Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News

