Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Federer's tribute to Rafael Nadal equalling his Grand Slam record is legendary

DNA Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles as he won the French Open for an unprecedented 13th time by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final. Following the achievement, Roger Federer said it was a true honour that Rafael Nadal had equalled his record.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles 00:50

 The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest' [Video]

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest'

Former British number one Annabel Croft says Rafael Nadal is in 'pole position' to set the record for Grand Slam men's titles won after his 13th French Open victory equalled Roger..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published
'It means a lot to equal Fed's record' [Video]

'It means a lot to equal Fed's record'

Rafael Nadal says 'it means a lot' to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles after he won a 13th French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open: Roger Federer hails Rafael Nadal after Spaniard equals his record

 Roger Federer hails his "greatest rival" after Rafael Nadal equals his record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles in devastating fashion.
BBC News

Roger Federer lauds Rafael Nadal after his historic French Open triumph

 Nadal, on Sunday (October 11), equalled Federer for a record 20 Grand Slam titles by beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final
Zee News

Rafael Nadal Reaches French Open Final, Could Tie Majors Record

 If Nadal can win a championship for the 13th time at Roland Garros on Sunday, he would tie Roger Federer with 20 singles victories in Grand Slam tournaments.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •talkSPORTCBC.caUSATODAY.comUpworthy

Tweets about this