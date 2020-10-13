Roger Federer's tribute to Rafael Nadal equalling his Grand Slam record is legendary Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Rafael Nadal equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles as he won the French Open for an unprecedented 13th time by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final. Following the achievement, Roger Federer said it was a true honour that Rafael Nadal had equalled his record. 👓 View full article

