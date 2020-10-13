Global  
 

Wil Lutz boots winning field goal in overtime as New Orleans Saints defeat star-crossed Los Angeles Chargers

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020
The New Orleans Saints won a thriller in overtime Monday night, dealing the Los Angeles Chargers their fourth straight loss by a touchdown or less.
 New Orleans Saints are favored against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers tonight. The FOX BET LIVE crew all like the Chargers against the Saints.

