Wil Lutz boots winning field goal in overtime as New Orleans Saints defeat star-crossed Los Angeles Chargers
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The New Orleans Saints won a thriller in overtime Monday night, dealing the Los Angeles Chargers their fourth straight loss by a touchdown or less.
