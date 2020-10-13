Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA



confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

