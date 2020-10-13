Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden

 Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, two days after Portugal's 0-0 tie with France in the UEFA Nations League.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid survivor Mark Gregory returns home after six months [Video]

Covid survivor Mark Gregory returns home after six months

Mark Gregory arrived home today in Weston-Super-Mare after spending six months battling Covid-19. During his time in hospital he was put into a coma for four weeks and had to learn how to walk and use his arms again. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored [Video]

Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored

The state secretariat in Dehradun turned into a battleground after Congress protestors clashed with police personnel. Members of Congress' student unit, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) staged a protest outside the secretariat over an alleged scam in recruitment of forest guards. Police were seen trying to control the crowd by forming human barriers. Covid-19 precautions were ignored with many not seen wearing face masks properly, and social distancing rules ignored. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel Views

 The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new frontier upon businesses, startups, and entire industries. Companies that traditionally operate in a face-to-face context..
WorldNews

SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel Shares His Views On How Businesses

 The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new frontier upon businesses, startups, and entire industries. Companies that traditionally operate in a face-to-face context..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:26Published
Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 will now miss his country's Nations League match against Sweden.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:30Published
LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes [Video]

LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes

LeBron James, the Finals MVP, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, the NBA's salary cap rules mean he typically earns less than other mega-star athletes. European soccer..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this